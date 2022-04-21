Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell -46.15% so far this year. What now?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.72%. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Coupang Names Splunk CFO and SVP Jason Child as New Board Member.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Coupang today announced that it has appointed Jason Child, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Splunk, to the company’s board of directors where he will serve on the audit committee.

“Jason is an accomplished business leader who brings decades of financial and corporate leadership experience to our board,” said Bom Kim, Founder and CEO of Coupang. “He will be an important advisor and we are excited to work with him to make an even greater impact on our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -62.32%. The one-year Coupang Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.3. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.50 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 8046367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 27.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,748 million, or 75.90% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 511,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 115,845,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $1.59 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -9.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 209,763,973 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 154,514,192 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 929,460,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,293,738,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,537,593 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 20,511,194 shares during the same period.