Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock Upgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $69

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] gained 0.31% or 0.19 points to close at $61.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3865321 shares. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Corteva Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Wednesday, May 4, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company’s Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until May 5, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $61.35, the shares rose to $61.83 and dropped to $60.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTVA points out that the company has recorded 41.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 3865321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CTVA stock

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.11 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.84, while it was recorded at 60.94 for the last single week of trading, and 47.40 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 22.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $35,567 million, or 82.20% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,487,323, which is approximately -0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,759,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.54 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

529 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 28,081,321 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 18,634,231 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 536,831,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,547,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,370,583 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,828,205 shares during the same period.