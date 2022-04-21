Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] moved down -0.58: Why It’s Important

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] traded at a low on 04/20/22, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.22. The company report on March 29, 2022 that SABESP – MATERIAL FACT.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Executive Board of São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP – Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo), at an extraordinary meeting held on 03/28/2022, unanimously resolved to recognize the proven economic and financial capacity of Sabesp pursuant to Federal Law 11,445/2007, amended by Federal Law 14,026/2020 and the Federal Decree 10,710/2021.

The decision of the Agency’s Executive Board is based on Technical Note NT.F-0012-2022, which concluded, considering the observations contained therein, by the effective proof of Sabesp’s economic capacity to achieve the goals of full coverage of public water supply and sewage service by 2033, highlighting:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4244333 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for SBS stock reached $7.14 billion, with 683.51 million shares outstanding and 338.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, SBS reached a trading volume of 4244333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has SBS stock performed recently?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.45. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.45.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]

There are presently around $979 million, or 15.90% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 31,347,346, which is approximately 3.283% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,976,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.72 million in SBS stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $62.51 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly 46.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 8,293,023 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,127,424 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 82,795,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,215,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 974,323 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 828,245 shares during the same period.