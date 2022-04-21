Comerica Incorporated [CMA] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $85

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] slipped around -2.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $87.10 at the close of the session, down -3.29%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Comerica Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its first quarter 2022 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica’s website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the first quarter 2022 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:.

Comerica Incorporated stock is now 0.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMA Stock saw the intraday high of $88.33 and lowest of $86.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.09, which means current price is +4.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CMA reached a trading volume of 3012839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comerica Incorporated [CMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $104.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $108 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $112, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 173.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 59.06.

How has CMA stock performed recently?

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, CMA shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.57, while it was recorded at 88.58 for the last single week of trading, and 84.43 for the last 200 days.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica Incorporated [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.19. Comerica Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica Incorporated go to -10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

There are presently around $9,471 million, or 81.20% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,504,914, which is approximately 0.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,617,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $753.46 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly -2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comerica Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 9,159,852 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 9,851,087 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 86,155,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,166,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,263,475 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,812 shares during the same period.