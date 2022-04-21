Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is 13.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $235.08 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release first-quarter 2022 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Thursday, April 28. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CDT. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 538.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $120.70 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $232.58 to $236.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2872958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $235.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $215 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $250, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.48. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.55 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.49, while it was recorded at 228.65 for the last single week of trading, and 207.26 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 21.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $84,187 million, or 69.20% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,559,902, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,833,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.47 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 15,482,559 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 21,591,456 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 325,552,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,626,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,390,691 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 859,920 shares during the same period.