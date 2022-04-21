Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] moved up 2.14: Why It’s Important

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] traded at a high on 04/20/22, posting a 2.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.99. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Builders FirstSource to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to discuss the Company’s financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 866-342-8591 (U.S. and Canada) and 203-518-9713 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ12022. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Tuesday, May 17, 2022. To access the replay, please 800-839-1246 (U.S. and Canada) and 402-220-0464 (international) and refer to pass code BLDRQ12022. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company’s website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3635960 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.31%.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $11.67 billion, with 189.43 million shares outstanding and 159.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 3635960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $98.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.21, while it was recorded at 62.54 for the last single week of trading, and 63.19 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.18.

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $11,285 million, or 93.71% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,709,108, which is approximately -6.084% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,960,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.1 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 14,132,382 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 42,092,361 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 121,125,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,349,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,743,030 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,055,198 shares during the same period.