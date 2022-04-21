Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] Is Currently 25.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: BAOS] price surged by 25.24 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) (“Baosheng” or the “Company”), a China-based online marketing solution provider, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 1, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from December 16, 2021 to January 31, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

A sum of 22106121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 290.23K shares. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $1.43 and dropped to a low of $0.7825 until finishing in the latest session at $0.98.

Guru’s Opinion on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

BAOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.43. With this latest performance, BAOS shares gained by 69.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6131, while it was recorded at 0.7007 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4018 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.38 and a Gross Margin at +85.68. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.30.

Return on Total Capital for BAOS is now 14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.52. Additionally, BAOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] managed to generate an average of $89,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of BAOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAOS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 195,556, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 72.45% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 43,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in BAOS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $31000.0 in BAOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:BAOS] by around 279,216 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 23,221 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 22,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAOS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,696 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,221 shares during the same period.