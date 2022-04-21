Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Stock trading around $0.54 per share: What’s Next?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] gained 10.08% or 0.05 points to close at $0.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3125133 shares. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Athersys Reports That Its Partner, HEALIOS K.K., Provides Updates on MultiStem® Clinical Programs in Japan.

Last 365-day patient follow-up visit was completed on schedule for the Phase 2/3 TREASURE study for ischemic stroke.

It opened the trading session at $0.51, the shares rose to $0.5602 and dropped to $0.4859, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATHX points out that the company has recorded -58.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ATHX reached to a volume of 3125133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for ATHX stock

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7414, while it was recorded at 0.5238 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1276 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $28 million, or 22.80% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,932,717, which is approximately -3.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,076,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $2.53 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 9,793,168 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,383,442 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 42,497,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,673,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,105,188 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,617 shares during the same period.