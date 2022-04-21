Argus slashes price target on Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] – find out why.

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] traded at a high on 04/20/22, posting a 4.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $84.42. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Omnicom Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $3,410.3 million decreased 0.5%, with organic growth of 11.9%.

Charges arising from the effects of the war in Ukraine of $113.4 million included in Operating Profit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4106150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omnicom Group Inc. stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for OMC stock reached $17.34 billion, with 212.20 million shares outstanding and 204.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 4106150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $91.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $103 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $85, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on OMC stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OMC shares from 85 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has OMC stock performed recently?

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.15, while it was recorded at 80.13 for the last single week of trading, and 75.44 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.03 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

There are presently around $15,716 million, or 96.30% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,979,669, which is approximately -1.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,600,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $976.45 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 16,427,837 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 18,247,167 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 159,783,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,458,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,809,006 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,507,547 shares during the same period.