Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] loss -5.05% or -0.02 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 2911646 shares. The company report on April 20, 2022 that AMPIO PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis in the knee and potentially other articular joints, today announced the receipt of written responses from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pursuant to a Type C meeting request submitted by the Company earlier in the year regarding the AP-013 trial results.

As previously disclosed, the Company submitted its Type C meeting request to gain clarity from the FDA regarding the acceptability of the proposed modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population as the primary analysis population for evaluating efficacy in the AP-013 trial, and the acceptability of AP-013 as a second pivotal trial to support a biologics license application (BLA) for Ampion.

It opened the trading session at $0.36, the shares rose to $0.36 and dropped to $0.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMPE points out that the company has recorded -79.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.56% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 2911646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.09. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4550, while it was recorded at 0.3753 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0450 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $21 million, or 26.20% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,934,805, which is approximately 13.419% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,229,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 million in AMPE stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $1.85 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 16,399,816 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,460,462 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 40,349,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,209,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,711,855 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,764 shares during the same period.