Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $11

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.44%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Amicus Announces Issuance of New U.S. Composition of Matter Patent for Galafold® (migalastat), Strengthening Patent Protection Through 2038.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Galafold U.S. Intellectual Property Protection Now Includes 35 Issued Patents, 18 of which expire in 2038.

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare diseases, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,304,940, which is directed to a composition of matter covering migalastat (Galafold®).

Over the last 12 months, FOLD stock dropped by -16.20%. The one-year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.21. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.38 billion, with 287.43 million shares outstanding and 250.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, FOLD stock reached a trading volume of 3694781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -18.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,397 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,648,674, which is approximately 9.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,559,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.62 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $203.37 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 4.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 23,515,007 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 14,638,466 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 264,123,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,276,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,266,698 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,327,567 shares during the same period.