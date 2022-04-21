Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is -7.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $3079.96 on 04/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3,072.07, while the highest price level was $3,152.05. The company report on April 20, 2022 that AWS Impact Accelerator Launches with $30 Million for Startups Led by Underrepresented Founders.

Each startup receives $125,000 cash, up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credits, business and technical guidance, a peer community, and ongoing support to help accelerate their growth.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced it has committed more than $30 million to early stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+, and women founders as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. Over the three-year commitment, AWS will provide funding and guidance for a series of programs that will help these organizations build successful companies. Each qualifying startup receives up to $225,000 in cash and credits, extensive training, mentoring and technical guidance, as well as introductions to Amazon leaders and teams, networking opportunities with potential investors, and ongoing advisory support. Eligible startups can now apply to the first of these programs, the AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.63 percent and weekly performance of 2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 2962282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4072.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2800, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 96.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 184.10.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,102.05, while it was recorded at 3,088.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3,308.29 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 34.80%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $968,110 million, or 60.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,421,754, which is approximately 0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,717,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.81 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $53.83 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 4.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,498 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 20,627,909 shares. Additionally, 1,341 investors decreased positions by around 8,775,960 shares, while 394 investors held positions by with 276,736,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,140,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 488 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,796,851 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 1,096,068 shares during the same period.