Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Stock trading around $164.55 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. represents 629.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.50 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $164.31 to $172.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3974533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $198.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 162 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 49.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.53, while it was recorded at 168.59 for the last single week of trading, and 163.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $38,019 million, or 61.20% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,952,328, which is approximately 16.969% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,099,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.44 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 39,221,933 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 17,373,828 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 166,889,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,484,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,730,457 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,231 shares during the same period.