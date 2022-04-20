ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] moved down -2.32: Why It’s Important

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] loss -2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $25.71 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2022 that ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

22.3 Billion Annual Parcels Increased Market Share to 20.6%Adjusted Net Income Reached RMB4.9 Billion while Price Competition Cooled US$0.25 per Share Dividend Announced for 2021.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021[1]. The Company grew parcel volume 5.3 billion, or 31.1%, for 2021 while achieving high customer satisfaction as well as earnings growth. Cash generated from operating activities totaled RMB7.2 billion for the year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. represents 808.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.48 billion with the latest information. ZTO stock price has been found in the range of $25.56 to $26.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 3615718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.07, while it was recorded at 26.03 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.64.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 20.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $5,904 million, or 28.40% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,194,383, which is approximately -9.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,726,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.21 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $392.31 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -6.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 33,969,386 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 28,692,047 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 161,654,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,316,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,359,725 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 15,029,254 shares during the same period.