Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] is 23.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] gained 6.11% or 7.43 points to close at $129.12 with a heavy trading volume of 5710202 shares.

It opened the trading session at $129.34, the shares rose to $130.83 and dropped to $127.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZEN points out that the company has recorded 3.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ZEN reached to a volume of 5710202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $136.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $140 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 102.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ZEN stock

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.64, while it was recorded at 125.18 for the last single week of trading, and 115.33 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 34.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $14,980 million, or 99.48% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,666,370, which is approximately 47.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,461,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in ZEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $804.22 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 34,345,066 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 27,443,337 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 61,309,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,098,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,880,495 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,024,006 shares during the same period.