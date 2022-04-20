why Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.99 at the close of the session, up 11.74%. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces the Regulatory Approval of Lymphoaim in India.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the regulatory approval of Lymphoaim (“Lymphoseek” in the rest of the world; Tc99m tilmanocept) by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, India.

Tc99m tilmanocept is approved for imaging and intraoperative detection of sentinel lymph nodes draining a primary tumor in adult patients with breast cancer, melanoma, or localized squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity. External imaging and intraoperative evaluation may be performed using a gamma detection device. Tc99m tilmanocept is designed for the precise identification of lymph nodes that drain from a primary tumor, which have the highest probability of harboring cancer.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -1.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAVB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $0.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.19, which means current price is +37.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 86.56K shares, NAVB reached a trading volume of 16538464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Burrill Institutional Research analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NAVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.80.

How has NAVB stock performed recently?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, NAVB shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8423, while it was recorded at 0.8653 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3045 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2269.07 and a Gross Margin at +62.59. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2207.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.06.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of NAVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 736,923, which is approximately -0.195% of the company’s market cap and around 27.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in NAVB stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.14 million in NAVB stock with ownership of nearly 1524.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NAVB] by around 266,313 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 159,545 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,256,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,682,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,178 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 72,910 shares during the same period.