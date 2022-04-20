Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] closed the trading session at $36.31 on 04/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.855, while the highest price level was $36.43. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Lyft To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.02 percent and weekly performance of 8.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 3966213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $56.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $46 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $50, while UBS kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 80 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.98, while it was recorded at 34.94 for the last single week of trading, and 45.58 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.74 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.36.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,608 million, or 82.50% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 49,691,620, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 31,019,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $863.35 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 28,146,662 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 22,052,086 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 227,407,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,606,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,564,323 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,198,049 shares during the same period.