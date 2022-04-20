Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is -21.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.72 at the close of the session, up 4.24%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that BSN SPORTS AND UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCH “WOMEN OF WILL WOMENAR SERIES” IN RECOGNITION OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH.

— Free Four-Part Series to Begin on March 9th including Under Armour President Stephanie Pugliese, 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, and more –.

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) today announced co-sponsorship of a new complementary webinar series, the “Women of Will Womenar Series” on behalf of their joint Women of Will Program – the first exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship program of its kind. The Womenar Series, which includes four webinars of women-driven content pertinent for coaches, teachers, and administrators, begins Wednesday, March 9th at 11 AM CT with a live discussion led by Under Armour President of the Americas Stephanie Pugliese on the topic of “Women in Business: Navigating Challenges & Finding Success”.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -21.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAA Stock saw the intraday high of $16.90 and lowest of $16.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.28, which means current price is +22.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5238328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 55.00%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $2,797 million, or 93.20% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,894,614, which is approximately -3.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,176,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.27 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $141.01 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 54.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 34,067,561 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 22,019,459 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 118,318,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,405,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,968,720 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,544,154 shares during the same period.