Twilio Inc. [TWLO] moved up 10.30: Why It’s Important

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] jumped around 13.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $145.17 at the close of the session, up 10.30%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Twilio to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its first quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 11, 2022.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Twilio Inc. stock is now -44.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $146.26 and lowest of $129.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 412.68, which means current price is +17.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 5049260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $315.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $400 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $300, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 281 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 10.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.72.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.07, while it was recorded at 140.93 for the last single week of trading, and 273.90 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $19,146 million, or 82.00% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,443,890, which is approximately 1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,558,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

560 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 23,144,814 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 19,935,650 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 102,392,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,473,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,429,801 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 3,952,224 shares during the same period.