System1 Inc. [SST] Stock trading around $13.45 per share: What’s Next?

System1 Inc. [NYSE: SST] loss -34.23% on the last trading session, reaching $13.45 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that System1 Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full-Year Revenue Up 47% Year-Over-Year to $833 Million, with Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 48%.

System1 Inc. represents 51.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.29 billion with the latest information. SST stock price has been found in the range of $13.24 to $16.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SST reached a trading volume of 4502544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about System1 Inc. [SST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for System1 Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SST stock

System1 Inc. [SST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.13. With this latest performance, SST shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for System1 Inc. [SST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 20.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

System1 Inc. [SST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.06.

System1 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at System1 Inc. [SST]

There are presently around $964 million, or 91.80% of SST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SST stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,196,695, which is approximately 13.295% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,622,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.09 million in SST stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $45.89 million in SST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in System1 Inc. [NYSE:SST] by around 10,762,435 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,210,340 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 25,149,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,122,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SST stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,149,438 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,665,166 shares during the same period.