Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain 10.53% so far this year. What now?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.10%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOLSTERS SCHEDULE IN KEY BUSINESS AND LEISURE MARKETS IN THE WEST: CUSTOMERS IN SAN DIEGO AND SAN JOSE GAIN BIG.

Beginning June 5, Southwest offers San Diego Customers more California service with 20 weekday flights to both San Jose and Sacramento, and 14 weekday flights to Oakland.

San Jose grows with additional California service and more flights to the Pacific Northwest.

Over the last 12 months, LUV stock dropped by -20.89%. The one-year Southwest Airlines Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.64 billion, with 595.00 million shares outstanding and 590.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, LUV stock reached a trading volume of 6058871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $52.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.91, while it was recorded at 45.85 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,120 million, or 78.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,814,978, which is approximately 17.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 54,290,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.89 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 40,170,398 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 41,874,320 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 374,515,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,560,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,132,076 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 11,129,416 shares during the same period.