Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] is 4.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.71 during the day while it closed the day at $10.65. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice from the NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (‘SPACs’)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (“the Company”) was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.

On May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “Listing Rule”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock has also gained 2.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPOF stock has inclined by 6.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.45% and gained 4.51% year-on date.

The market cap for IPOF stock reached $1.53 billion, with 143.75 million shares outstanding and 115.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, IPOF reached a trading volume of 11426331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IPOF stock trade performance evaluation

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, IPOF shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.14, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: Insider Ownership positions

63 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 22,254,325 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 12,226,949 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 34,617,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,098,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,631,545 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,256,001 shares during the same period.