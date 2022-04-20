ROTH Capital slashes price target on Hecla Mining Company [HL] – find out why.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $7.04 on 04/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.02, while the highest price level was $7.3801. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Hecla Announces Q1 2022 Production.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Silver production increased and zinc production is steady.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced its preliminary silver and gold production for the first quarter of 2022.1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.91 percent and weekly performance of 4.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, HL reached to a volume of 7263975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,269 million, or 63.90% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,767,632, which is approximately 0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 46,917,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.3 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $284.83 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 30,003,630 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 24,225,720 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 268,015,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,244,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,242,515 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,808 shares during the same period.