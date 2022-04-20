Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Stock trading around $9.09 per share: What’s Next?

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.21%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that RWT Horizons Announces Q1’22 Investment Activity.

RWT Horizons, the venture investment arm of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) (“Redwood”), today announced five new investments completed during the first quarter of 2022. RWT Horizons targets early and mid-stage companies that are transforming financial and real estate technology and that have the potential to enhance scale and efficiency of Redwood’s businesses. Since inception RWT Horizons has made 21 investments in 18 companies.

Dwellsy, a leading online home rental platform with 13 million listings where renters can find houses, townhomes, condos, and apartments. This investment represents RWT Horizon’s second investment in Dwellsy.

Over the last 12 months, RWT stock dropped by -10.44%. The one-year Redwood Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.21. The average equity rating for RWT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 114.66 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, RWT stock reached a trading volume of 4358825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

RWT Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.07 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redwood Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +114.45 and a Gross Margin at +95.22. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47.

RWT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $796 million, or 71.40% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,373,065, which is approximately -0.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,095,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.11 million in RWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.68 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly -4.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwood Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 6,719,170 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,141,183 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 70,021,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,882,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,141,543 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 951,215 shares during the same period.