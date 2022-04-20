Phillips 66 [PSX] Stock trading around $89.55 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] jumped around 2.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $89.55 at the close of the session, up 2.74%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Phillips 66 Announces CEO Transition Plans.

Greg Garland to step down as Chief Executive Officer on July 1 after 10 years of leading company; will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mark Lashier, current President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume President and Chief Executive Officer role.

Phillips 66 stock is now 23.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSX Stock saw the intraday high of $90.505 and lowest of $86.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.34, which means current price is +22.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 5118606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $99.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $100 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $104, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PSX stock. On December 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 83 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.07, while it was recorded at 84.93 for the last single week of trading, and 77.65 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 10.55%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $28,670 million, or 65.10% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,385,615, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,312,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.58 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

713 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 25,630,587 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 19,922,865 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 283,380,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,933,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,949,146 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,521,382 shares during the same period.