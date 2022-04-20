PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] is -19.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: PMCB] price plunged by -8.18 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on April 19, 2022 that PharmaCyte Biotech Announces More Positive Tests Results for Its Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trial Product Candidate to Satisfy FDA Requirements.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, announced today that the empty capsule material that comprises its pancreatic cancer clinical trial product candidate does not cause systemic toxicity.

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said, “Another important study has been conducted and concluded. This time the study evaluated the potential toxicity of the capsule component of our CypCaps™ clinical trial product candidate. We are pleased to announce that there was no evidence of toxicity in this animal study in any of the parameters examined and that the study confirms previous data that the capsule material is inert.”.

A sum of 14716668 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 134.94K shares. PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. shares reached a high of $2.51 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.02.

The average equity rating for PMCB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

PMCB Stock Performance Analysis:

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, PMCB shares dropped by -14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PMCB is now -60.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.76. Additionally, PMCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] managed to generate an average of -$887,809 per employee.PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 141.60 and a Current Ratio set at 141.60.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [PMCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 21.80% of PMCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMCB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,217,828, which is approximately 20.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; SHAY CAPITAL LLC, holding 662,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in PMCB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.35 million in PMCB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:PMCB] by around 2,238,101 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 162,727 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,069,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,470,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMCB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,278,178 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,687 shares during the same period.