Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] is -60.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.66%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Label Comprehension Study for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA (avanafil).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Clear Understanding of STENDRA OTC Label to be Key Element in OTC Development Program Company is Pursuing.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today provides positive results from its over-the-counter (OTC) draft label comprehension study for its erectile dysfunction (ED) drug STENDRA (avanafil), which demonstrate understanding of the messages therein. These results suggest that the draft drug facts labeling language as written may be appropriate for submission to the FDA for review for over-the-counter labeling.

Over the last 12 months, PTPI stock dropped by -53.66%.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.83 million, with 10.89 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 641.21K shares, PTPI stock reached a trading volume of 68965145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

PTPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3417, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1480 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -231.05 and a Gross Margin at -8.53. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.10.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 342,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 30.00% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 244,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.17 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 37.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 909,018 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 623,952 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 457,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,652 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 601,746 shares during the same period.