OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is -8.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] price plunged by -1.84 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Organigram Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Achieves positive Adjusted EBITDA two quarters earlier than expected driven by record high net revenue for the Company of $31.8 million and a top 3 national market share position among Canadian LPs.

A sum of 4015112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.17M shares. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.66 and dropped to a low of $1.59 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year OGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.44. The average equity rating for OGI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGI shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

OGI Stock Performance Analysis:

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5550, while it was recorded at 1.6860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0471 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,408,004, which is approximately -33.907% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,736,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.72 million in OGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $5.12 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 17,293,663 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,988,479 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 19,802,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,084,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,593,783 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,981,537 shares during the same period.