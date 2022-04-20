NOV Inc. [NOV] is 50.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] plunged by -$0.85 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.40 during the day while it closed the day at $20.36. The company report on March 18, 2022 that NOV Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

NOV Inc. stock has also gained 4.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOV stock has inclined by 24.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.37% and gained 50.26% year-on date.

The market cap for NOV stock reached $7.76 billion, with 386.00 million shares outstanding and 361.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 3932292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $20.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on NOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 110.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NOV stock trade performance evaluation

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.17. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51.

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOV Inc. [NOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 41.00%.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,894 million, or 98.10% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 40,666,965, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,602,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $797.56 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $723.17 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 36,039,082 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 34,416,979 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 301,706,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,162,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,483,134 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,517,109 shares during the same period.