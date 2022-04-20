Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $10.50 million, down -23.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] price plunged by -5.23 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Nano Dimension Moves its US Headquarters to Greater Boston Area; Proximity to Strategic Research and Development Institutions.

The Company’s new US headquarters draws on Boston’s growing technology community and universities to provide greater access to talent.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro-Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today the opening of its new US headquarters in Waltham, a community in the Boston metropolitan area.

A sum of 6192289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.16M shares. Nano Dimension Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.08 and dropped to a low of $2.87 until finishing in the latest session at $2.90.

The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -20.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.70 and a Current Ratio set at 41.00.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $149 million, or 20.40% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,876,620, which is approximately 5.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,701,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.54 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.05 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly -17.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,060,659 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,478,287 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 36,847,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,385,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,903 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,490,920 shares during the same period.