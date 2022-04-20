MoffettNathanson lifts Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.21 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Affirm Research Reveals Generational Divide in Americans’ Response to Inflation.

Younger Americans more likely to change spending habits in light of rising costs compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers.

As prices continue to rise amid inflation, so too does financial stress, according to new research from Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers. The research found that 73% of Millennials / Gen Z consumers – and 66% of U.S. consumers overall – are concerned that rising costs will prevent them from being able to pay for the things and experiences they want to achieve this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is now -64.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFRM Stock saw the intraday high of $36.30 and lowest of $34.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 176.65, which means current price is +35.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.59M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 8334792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $65.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $150 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $51, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on AFRM stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 127 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.10, while it was recorded at 36.80 for the last single week of trading, and 85.93 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $4,915 million, or 75.40% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,364,986, which is approximately 33.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 16,314,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.43 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $514.61 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 65.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 44,034,748 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 18,746,227 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 76,822,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,603,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,442,238 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,597,273 shares during the same period.