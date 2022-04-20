Maxim Group lifts Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.49 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference on April 20, 2022.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products in oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets’ 18th Annual Investor Conference being held April 19-21, 2022. Leonard Mazur, Executive Chairman of Citius, will discuss recent business developments and upcoming milestones.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -15.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXR stock has declined by -15.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.56% and lost -15.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $191.80 million, with 146.01 million shares outstanding and 133.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 5372311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

CTXR stock trade performance evaluation

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.81. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -21.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.02 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6121, while it was recorded at 1.4810 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7853 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36 million, or 18.80% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,128,256, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 8.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,176,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.08 million in CTXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.07 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly -3.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,975,400 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,446,133 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 20,175,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,596,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,734 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,157,353 shares during the same period.