Market cap of BlackBerry Limited [BB] reaches 3.91B – now what?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] gained 2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $6.64 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that BlackBerry Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Class Action Litigation.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle the consolidated securities class action lawsuit captioned Pearlstein v. Blackberry Limited, et al., Case No. 13 Civ. 7060 (CM) (KHP) pending against the Company and certain of its former officers in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The consolidated class action complaint was filed in October 2013, as described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2022.

The agreement in principle was reached following a voluntary mediation process resulting in the parties’ acceptance of the mediator’s recommendation for settlement. The court has granted the parties’ jointly request to adjourn further proceedings in the matter pending approval of the final settlement.

BlackBerry Limited represents 575.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.91 billion with the latest information. BB stock price has been found in the range of $6.45 to $6.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 4901243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $1,430 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,918,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.47 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $163.9 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 22,625,829 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 16,917,317 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 180,415,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,958,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,974,249 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,220,018 shares during the same period.