Market cap of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] reaches 1.67B – now what?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] traded at a low on 04/19/22, posting a -0.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.87. The company report on April 13, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS (ENDING FEBRUARY 26th, 2022).

Q4 Net Sales of $2,051M; Comparable Sales of (12)% Impacted by Ongoing Supply Chain and Inventory Availability Challenges.

Q4 GAAP Gross Margin of 28.3%; Adjusted Gross Margin of 28.8% including 360bps of Higher than Expected, Escalating Supply Chain Costs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3710756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at 11.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.30%.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $1.67 billion, with 99.59 million shares outstanding and 95.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 3710756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $18, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.45. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -23.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.24, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.48 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.65 and a Gross Margin at +31.57. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $1,598 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.65 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $181.48 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 8,970,125 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 20,845,805 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 64,570,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,386,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,455,976 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,129,965 shares during the same period.