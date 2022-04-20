Market Analysts see VEON Ltd. [VEON] gaining to $2.70. Time to buy?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] gained 0.88% or 0.01 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3610131 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that VEON confirms notification from Nasdaq on minimum share price requirement.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, today confirms that on 7 April 2022 VEON received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that VEON is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Minimum Bid Price notification has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of VEON’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) on Nasdaq. Furthermore, VEON’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification.

It opened the trading session at $0.5651, the shares rose to $0.5769 and dropped to $0.561, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VEON points out that the company has recorded -74.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -137.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.32M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 3610131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VEON stock

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7629, while it was recorded at 0.5753 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5930 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $252 million, or 26.00% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,244,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.39 million in VEON stocks shares; and SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $28.36 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 154.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 69,162,154 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 35,827,607 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 341,166,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,156,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,275,191 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,553 shares during the same period.