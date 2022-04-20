Market Analysts see DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] falling to $48. Time to buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] closed the trading session at $42.20 on 04/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.16, while the highest price level was $43.60. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Provides Corporate Update.

John Groetelaars Named Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.36 percent and weekly performance of -12.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 15546374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $63.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $66 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.95. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.35 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.08, while it was recorded at 47.44 for the last single week of trading, and 55.95 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 10.73%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,173 million, or 98.50% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,855,927, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,700,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $862.37 million in XRAY stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $560.52 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 68.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,269,060 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 27,499,662 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 154,031,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,800,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,493,411 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,989,479 shares during the same period.