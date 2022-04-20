Market Analysts see Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] jumped around 0.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.23 at the close of the session, up 2.37%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022.

About Conagra BrandsConagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender’s®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock is now 6.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAG Stock saw the intraday high of $36.46 and lowest of $35.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.09, which means current price is +20.53% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 3829982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 155.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.94, while it was recorded at 35.60 for the last single week of trading, and 33.61 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $14,163 million, or 85.30% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,951,894, which is approximately -1.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,259,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -11.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 24,937,773 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 34,402,859 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 340,860,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,200,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,950,710 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,096,007 shares during the same period.