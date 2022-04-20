Market Analysts see Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] closed the trading session at $0.80 on 04/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.76, while the highest price level was $1.05. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Aytu BioPharma Announces Fast Track Designation Granted to AR101 for the Treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to AR101 (enzastaurin), a protein kinase C (PKC) β inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS).

“We are pleased that AR101 has received FDA Fast Track designation as it highlights the significant need for new treatment options for patients diagnosed with VEDS, a serious, life-shortening condition for which there are no approved treatments today,” stated Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma. “Receipt of Fast Track designation enables more frequent interaction with the FDA throughout the AR101 development process, along with a shorter review timeframe. With this important designation now in hand, we are focused on getting the operational elements of the pivotal PREVEnt study of AR101 in place such that we can initiate it as quickly as possible, with plans to begin patient dosing by late 2022 or early 2023.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.93 percent and weekly performance of -12.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 206.30K shares, AYTU reached to a volume of 36708457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYTU shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

AYTU stock trade performance evaluation

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.97. With this latest performance, AYTU shares dropped by -31.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.88 for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1443, while it was recorded at 0.9055 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2861 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.26 and a Gross Margin at +35.33. Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.81.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -26.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.48. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$333,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.30% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 943,645, which is approximately -4.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 665,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in AYTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.5 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly 9.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 250,277 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 674,355 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,898,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,822,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,552 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 115,318 shares during the same period.