Market Analysts see ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] falling to $8.10. Time to buy?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.16%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for March and 1st quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ASX stock dropped by -13.51%. The one-year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.16. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.13 billion, with 2.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, ASX stock reached a trading volume of 4677800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $8.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.03 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.21.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.93. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ASX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Insider Position Details

Positions in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 20,231,729 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 24,402,719 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 97,571,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,206,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,471,396 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,697,240 shares during the same period.