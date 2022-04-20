Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] moved down -14.02: Why It’s Important

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.90%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Lion Announces Unaudited Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

–Provides full year 2022 financial revenue growth forecast–.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, LGHL stock dropped by -39.48%.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.43 million, with 39.17 million shares outstanding and 27.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 456.66K shares, LGHL stock reached a trading volume of 9629951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

LGHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2027, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5752 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lion Group Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.37 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.18.

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now -24.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.93. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 128,416, which is approximately 29.339% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 86,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in LGHL stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $62000.0 in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 219,476 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 357,594 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 197,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,341 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 277,358 shares during the same period.