Li Auto Inc. [LI] Revenue clocked in at $4.24 billion, down -21.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@lixiang.com.

A sum of 5050854 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.15M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $25.59 and dropped to a low of $24.14 until finishing in the latest session at $25.34.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.48. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $40.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.97, while it was recorded at 25.53 for the last single week of trading, and 29.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.33. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.09. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,745 million, or 27.00% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,842,854, which is approximately 6.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,006,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.06 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $375.52 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -1.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 65,962,345 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 13,898,117 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 144,034,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,895,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,135,997 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,381,780 shares during the same period.