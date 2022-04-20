Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Stock trading around $3.97 per share: What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.76%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Changes to Board of Directors Embedding its ESG, Gender Diversity and Inclusiveness Initiatives.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jingyuan Qu as an independent director of its board of directors (the “Board”), effective immediately, based on the recommendations of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Board also appointed Ms. Qu as a member of the audit committee, the compensation committee, and the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective immediately. Ms. Qu will replace Mr. Kuiguang Niu who has resigned from his position as a member of the Board and the relevant committees, effective immediately.

The Company warmly welcomes Ms. Jingyuan Qu to the Board as its first female director, which represents an important step forward for its greater Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, gender diversity and workplace inclusiveness. We expect Ms. Qu to bring her experience and expertise to support the Company’s long-term growth while facilitating a more inclusive and diverse working environment, helping the Company continue its relentless efforts to improve ESG governance through Board oversight. The Board would also like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Kuiguang Niu for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure.

Over the last 12 months, KC stock dropped by -91.23%. The one-year Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.29. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 242.06 million shares outstanding and 111.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, KC stock reached a trading volume of 5870155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.76. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $297 million, or 34.10% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 13,734,062, which is approximately 78.31% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 10,931,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.4 million in KC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $26.52 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 5.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 13,699,813 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,678,259 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,362,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,740,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,935,355 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,248,900 shares during the same period.