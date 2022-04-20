International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $57.35 billion, down -3.37% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] jumped around 2.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $129.15 at the close of the session, up 2.36%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that IBM RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Double-Digit Software and Consulting Growth Led by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Strong Profit Generation.

International Business Machines Corporation stock is now -3.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBM Stock saw the intraday high of $129.40 and lowest of $126.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.99, which means current price is +8.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 7639211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $136 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IBM stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 151 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.92, while it was recorded at 126.80 for the last single week of trading, and 132.27 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 11.90%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $63,088 million, or 57.00% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,553,655, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,452,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.69 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,198 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,795,332 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 28,313,541 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 446,916,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,025,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,345,637 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,822 shares during the same period.