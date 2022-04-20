IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $2.75

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -8.09% on the last trading session, reaching $3.41 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that IAMGOLD Provides Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market hours on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call to discuss the operating performance and financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company’s website at www.iamgold.com or by dialing toll free 1 (800) 319-4610 within North America or +1 (604) 638-5340 from international locations.

An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company’s website at www.iamgold.com. A telephone replay will be available for one month following the call by dialing toll free 1 (800) 319-6413 within North America or +1 (604) 638-9010 from international locations and entering the passcode: 8699.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 476.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.63 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $3.385 to $3.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 12164522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $2.75 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 6.25 to 4.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $784 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 45,322,134, which is approximately -7.659% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,366,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.47 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $71.17 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -3.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 34,233,739 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 24,725,596 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 152,389,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,348,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,659,037 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,738,183 shares during the same period.