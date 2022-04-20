Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain 11.79% so far this year. What now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.10 during the day while it closed the day at $21.80. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Elizabeth Spence as Executive Vice President, Human Resources.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), today announced that Elizabeth Spence will join the company as executive vice president, human resources. Spence will have responsibility for leading the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of human resources as well as the internal and external communications functions.

Ms. Spence joins Graphic Packaging from Gypsum Management and Supply where she was most recently vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to that, she was vice president of human resources at Assurant and held leadership roles within BellSouth/AT&T and The Coca-Cola Company. “Elizabeth’s depth of human resources expertise, coupled with a diverse background in manufacturing and service make her extremely well-qualified to lead our human resources team as we strive to attract, support and retain the highest level of talent worldwide,” said president and CEO Michael Doss. “I am very excited to have Elizabeth join my leadership team, and I know she will make significant contributions toward our realization of Vision 2025.”.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock has also gained 4.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPK stock has inclined by 15.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.07% and gained 11.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $6.74 billion, with 308.80 million shares outstanding and 304.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 4856650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.91, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.60 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 26.93%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,182 million, or 98.70% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,638,332, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,029,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.67 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $307.23 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 22.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 28,575,562 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 24,486,212 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 243,317,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,379,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,983,473 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,514,761 shares during the same period.