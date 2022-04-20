EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Is Currently 3.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.39%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Earnings.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2022 and announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 4, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its first quarter 2022 earnings.

First Quarter Distribution Declaration EnLink’s Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.1125 per common unit for the first quarter of 2022, which is unchanged from the fourth quarter 2021 distribution. The first quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record on April 29, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ENLC stock rose by 146.93%. The one-year EnLink Midstream LLC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.84. The average equity rating for ENLC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.03 billion, with 486.40 million shares outstanding and 254.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ENLC stock reached a trading volume of 3810964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ENLC stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ENLC shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ENLC Stock Performance Analysis:

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 18.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EnLink Midstream LLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.43 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25.

EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,954 million, or 87.50% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 43,392,248, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 39,070,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.61 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $185.22 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly -2.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 16,329,393 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,646,357 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 164,533,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,509,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,010 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,542 shares during the same period.