eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $55.17 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] price surged by 1.12 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on April 14, 2022 that eBay Motors Kicks Off Its Inaugural “New York Auto Parts Show” To Meet The Demands Of A Strained Market.

Event features “Re-Concept Cars” created by a team of top auto builders and Sydney Sweeney.

Today, eBay Motors announces the first ever New York Auto Parts Show, designed to demonstrate how car enthusiasts can build, fix, or maintain their dream car. In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of “Re-Concept cars,” assembled in partnership with some of the industry’s top builders and biggest stars. Over the course of several days, eBay Motors will prove the best ‘new’ car on the road can start with one that already exists.

A sum of 4698015 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.22M shares. eBay Inc. shares reached a high of $55.22 and dropped to a low of $54.16 until finishing in the latest session at $55.17.

The one-year EBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.03. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $66.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $73, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.85, while it was recorded at 54.65 for the last single week of trading, and 66.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 11.65%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,691 million, or 92.80% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,694,614, which is approximately -3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,596,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.83 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -20.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,510,800 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 68,000,569 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 421,349,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,860,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,642,742 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 11,880,909 shares during the same period.