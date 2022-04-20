DZ Bank lifts PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.17%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Frito-Lay® Introduces Cracker Jill™ to Support and Celebrate Women in Sports.

Cracker Jack® commits $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation and invites fans to also donate in exchange for a special-edition Cracker Jill™ bag .

Tied to the brand’s baseball roots, Cracker Jack® partners with award-winning artist Normani to record a reimagined version of the ballpark classic, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” .

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock rose by 18.66%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.1. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $240.69 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 3641538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $180.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 204.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.15, while it was recorded at 172.30 for the last single week of trading, and 162.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.50%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $170,956 million, or 73.90% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,600,602, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 105,501,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.98 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.04 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,500 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 43,698,039 shares. Additionally, 1,228 investors decreased positions by around 35,595,378 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 923,851,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,003,145,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 324 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,429,408 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,127,642 shares during the same period.