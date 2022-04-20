DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $82

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] gained 5.93% on the last trading session, reaching $102.03 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that DocuSign Introduces CLM Essentials to Simplify Agreements for Growing Businesses.

Makes CLM more accessible to organizations of all sizes with fast, easy and affordable new offering.

As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today introduced a new solution built specifically for growing organizations to centralize and automate the creating, negotiating and secure storage of their contracts. DocuSign CLM Essentials is a new contract lifecycle management offering designed to democratize CLM by reducing the complexity of contracting technology, and making it more accessible for everyone in the emerging Anywhere Economy.

DocuSign Inc. represents 198.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.32 billion with the latest information. DOCU stock price has been found in the range of $94.61 to $102.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 4038748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $125.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $165, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 6.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 47.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOCU stock

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.13, while it was recorded at 100.24 for the last single week of trading, and 204.14 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $14,188 million, or 76.30% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,391,194, which is approximately 1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,588,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.02 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 23,639,127 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 29,798,514 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 93,862,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,300,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,349,892 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 10,505,301 shares during the same period.