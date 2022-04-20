Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell -27.42% so far this year. What now?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.245 during the day while it closed the day at $17.07. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Clarivate to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Monday, May 9. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 9 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The live webcast of the call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/513851244. A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Clarivate Plc stock has also gained 3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLVT stock has inclined by 2.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.83% and lost -27.42% year-on date.

The market cap for CLVT stock reached $11.82 billion, with 675.50 million shares outstanding and 518.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 4769916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 57.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 16.53 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 24.20%.

There are presently around $9,394 million, or 95.30% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,092,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.26 million in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $585.34 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -31.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 119,756,889 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 47,770,042 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 409,137,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,664,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,099,420 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,817,095 shares during the same period.